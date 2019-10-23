BN man Azeez kicked out of Dewan

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof suspended Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (pix) from Parliament for two days after the latter accused him of being bias.

The suspension came about when Azeez earlier asked the Speaker why he did not order Jelutong MP R. S. N. Rayer to retract his remark where he called Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim “stupid”; to which Mohammad Ariff replied that he had already asked Rayer to retract his statement.

Mohammad Ariff then said: “I heard that, Baling. Retract your statement. I already instructed Jelutong (Rayer) to retract his statement. Baling, you accused me of being biased, is that correct?,” he said before ordering Azeez to be escorted out of the hall.

Azeez, who then claimed he had withdrawn his remark against Mohamad Ariff, said this did not convince the latter.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob later told reporters at the Parliament lobby that Azeez had been suspended for two days despite apologising and retracting his statement.

“We have never seen any action taken against the Jelutong MP, as if he is immune, while an opposition MP is kicked out even after he has apologised and retracted his statement,” Ismail added.

He said Mohammad Ariff should be fair as he does not represent any party.