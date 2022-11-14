BN manifesto is to help the people, realistic: Mahdzir

KUALA NERANG: The pledges made in the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15) is to help the people and is based on reality, said UMNO Vice President Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix).

He said other parties do not need to claim certain offers in the BN manifesto as belonging to them because the most important thing was to help the people.

Actually what is important is the offer to the people, not to fight over manifesto clauses because what we want now is what benefits the people which are based on reality and practicality, that’s all.

“There is no need to claim that this is mine or that is your’s, because the important thing is that we want to help the people. This is not about being popular. It is the things that are practical and can be implemented to help the people,“ he said when met after participating in a gotong-royong programme to clean the Felcra Mosque in Kubang Kenyeng here today.

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) Secretary-General Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was reported to have claimed that BN was copying the agenda of Perikatan Nasional (PN) on the amendment to the Federal Constitution regarding the citizenship rights of children born abroad to Malaysian women married to foreigners.

Mahdzir also dismissed the notion that the BN manifesto is irrelevant, saying the pledges made in it took into account the views of academics, professionals and technocrats to determine what is best for the people in the short and long term. - Bernama