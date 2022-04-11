BN members not listed as candidates told to stop sabotage to ensure victory

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has reminded leaders who were dropped as candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) to avoid sabotaging the coalition.

The Kemaman parliamentary seat candidate said now is the best time to show their loyalty, adding that he expected solidarity from all the party machinery to ensure a comfortable victory for all BN candidates.

“Although I am aware that there are those who are dissatisfied (for not being nominated) nothing can be done, the decision has been made.

“We also have a list of candidates for the State Legislative Assembly, but there are no elections (yet) for the state assembly... so those who have been shortlisted should help the party,” he said adding that in politics one must be rational and not sulk.

He said this at a press conference after handing over appointment letters to BN candidates at the state Umno Building here, yesterday.

The Kijal state assemblyman said party members or leaders found to be committing sabotage could face disciplinary action, including termination.

On BN’s chances in Terengganu, Ahmad said he had given his assurance to UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that the state BN will win at least four parliamentary seats namely Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman.

In the GE14, Terengganu BN only managed to defend two parliamentary seats, namely Besut and Hulu Terengganu and was defeated in six other constituencies.

Incumbent Hulu Terengganu Member of Parliament Datuk Rosol Wahid then declared his resignation from UMNO to join Bersatu in Dec 2018. - Bernama