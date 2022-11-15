BN members urged not to create disunity within party

DUNGUN: Party members must not to incite one another to create disunity but to focus on efforts to highlight and resolve issues faced by the people, said Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Din Adam.

He said disharmony should not happen during the campaigning period for the 15th general election (GE15), because such acts would not bring any good to the people, the country and the party.

“I came across a Facebook post which talked about me and saying that my services are needed. That is incorrect. To me our candidate Nurhisam Johari who will be contesting is the best person.

“I fully support Nurhisam and am confident that he would be able to bring (the people) forward. I have never said that I will not support him, in fact, I was the one who proposed his name as candidate so, there is no problem between us,” he said at a meet-and-greet programme near here last night.

Meanwhile, Nurhisam said the move by certain quarters to try to pit him against Din was a tactic among those who have run out of political issues.

“From the very beginning, I had already received the blessings of Datuk Din, Datuk Seri Ahmad and the top five leaders who selected me to contest the Dungun parliamentary seat. Datuk Din and I have always worked well together,“ he said.

The Dungun parliamentary seat will witness a five-cornered fight between Nurhisam, its incumbent Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli of PAS, Datuk Dr Mohd Johari Mohamad (PH-PKR), Noraisah Hasan (Pejuang) and Ghazali Ismail (Independent).

In GE14, Wan Hassan won the parliamentary seat with a majority of 13,119 votes defeating Din (BN) and Abd Rahman Yusof (PKR) - Bernama