PETALING JAYA: All BN MPs did not sign any statutory declarations (SD) to show support for any collaboration with other coalitions, says Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias

He said the decision was made during the BN supreme council meeting, which went smoothly, and all 30 MPs acted in solidarity.

“No SDs have been signed. We are not siding (with anyone),“ he reportedly said.