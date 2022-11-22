BN MPs to meet King tomorrow (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today summoned 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament (MPs) for an audience, which will be held individually, at the Istana Negara at 10.30 am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara, Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said it was the next step after the audience with the leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) this afternoon at Istana Negara.

He said the purpose of the audience was for Al-Sultan Abdullah to be able to make a decision to appoint an MP who, in His Majesty’s wisdom, would command majority support as Prime Minister, as provided under Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“His Majesty calls on and advises all Malaysians to be patient and calm until the process of forming a new government, and the appointment of the 10th Prime Minister, is completed,“ he said in a statement today.

His Majesty also called upon the people to pray that the process would go smoothly, for the sake of this beloved nation.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called upon the people to pray for the country and for the people to always be blessed and protected from disasters and calamities, said Ahmad Fadil.

Earlier, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were granted an audience by Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara after no MP received a simple majority to be appointed as the Prime Minister as provided under Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The simple majority to form a government is 112 seats, but currently, there is a hung Parliament, where no party or coalition of parties obtained a simple majority to form a federal government.

The results of GE15 saw PH winning 82 parliamentary seats, PN (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Independent (two) as well as Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat with one seat each. - Bernama