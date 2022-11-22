BN not backing PH or PN, agrees to be opposition: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council today decided not to support any coalition to form the government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The UMNO vice-president in a post on Facebook, announced so far, BN agreed to be in the opposition.

“Alhamdulillah, BN Supreme Council has made the decision not to back any coalition to form the government. BN is not supporting Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN),” he said.

Ismail Sabri was among the leaders present in the BN Supreme Council meeting chaired by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Menara Dato Onn, here today.

Also present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, BN vice-chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran as well as BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said no statutory declarations were signed by BN MPs at the BN meeting today.

Apart from that, he said the meeting today also did not proposed any name for the post of Prime Minister.

“We in solidarity on waiting for the decision of the top leadership to determine our direction,” he said when met after the BN Supreme Council meeting.

Also confirming that no sworn statements were signed by BN MPs today were Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who is the MP for Jelebu.

The 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19 ended in a hung Parliament when no party or coalition of parties obtained a simple majority of 112 seats to form the federal government.

The results of GE15 saw PH winning 82 parliamentary seats, PN (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Independent (two) as well as Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat obtained one seat each.

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran who is also MIC president said the decision on BN to be in the opposition for the time being was achieved unanimously in the meeting.

“So becoming the opposition is only for the time being,” he told reporters before leaving Menara Dato’ Onn.- Bernama