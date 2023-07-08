BN-PH committed to making good on Kelantan manifesto pledges: Ahmad Zahid

JELI: The Unity Government parties are committed to making good on the pledges offered in the state election manifesto for Kelantan, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said this was because the pledges, such as writing off unpaid water bills and lowering land premiums and assessment rates by up to 50 per cent, are to ensure that the people’s well-being will be taken care of.

“These are pledges and not just merely a manifesto. This sort of opportunity comes once and the people of Kelantan must accept the situation and forget what had been done by the PAS government for the past 33 years.

“We open a new chapter and close the old one. Try us (BN-Pakatan Harapan) once and I will monitor the performance of the new state government,” he told reporters after officiating the Desa Cerdas KEMAS programme at Plaza IMT-GT Bukit Bunga here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, hoped these pledges will open the minds and hearts of the Kelantan electorate, adding that this was also a golden opportunity for first-time and young voters in the state to pave the way for changes.

On Saturday, State MADANI Unity Government party chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said Kelantan BN and PH have outlined four main thrusts with 34 offers in the alliance’s manifesto that will be enjoyed by the people if they are given the mandate to govern the state after the state election on August 12.

He said the manifesto was not merely empty promises but the alliance was determined to realise the pledges offered for the well-being of the people. - Bernama