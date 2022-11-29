BN-PH cooperation in Perak, Pahang for sake of stability: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in forming the state governments in Perak and Pahang is based on the principle of bringing stability to the state governments, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said it also reflected the reality of a multi-racial society and celebrated diversity in accordance with the states’ demographics which are the basis for forming strategic cooperation.

“The cooperation between the two political blocs is an option and this new approach will be a pioneer in forging the unity and harmony of the state governments so that the focus on development can continue,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

Ahmad Zahid said the two coalitions pioneered a new politics-centric path, a path of moderation and maturity, parallel to the formation of a unity government inspired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament also said even though Perikatan Nasional (PN) refused to join in, the spirit of unity remained the core of the current government.

The Umno president said this cooperation did not ignore Umno’s principles in any way because the rejection of any collaboration with PKR, DAP and Bersatu before this was merely for the purpose of facing the 15th general election (GE15) and not for post-election.

“The political continuity will not change Umno’s identity and objective of establishing the party that champions the struggle of the Malays and Muslims to empower the nation’s progress. In line with this development, it needs to be aligned with the current changes, and dynamics, and be seen as inclusive,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that Umno responsibly uses politics to preserve matters related to the interests of the Malay-Muslim race as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, took his oath of office as the country’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24 which will see the formation of a unity federal government after the country witnessed a hung Parliament when no party gained a simple majority to form the government following GE15. - Bernama