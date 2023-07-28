BN-PH launch Kedah unity manifesto, four main thrusts offered

SUNGAI PETANI: Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) tonight launched the alliance’s manifesto that contains four main thrusts as an offer to the people of Kedah should they wrest control of the state in the Aug 12 polls.

The four main thrusts are political reform and transparent governance; progressive economic development and management; harmonious social development; and sustainable management of resources.

Kedah Unity Leadership Council joint chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the manifesto was the result of the joint brainstorming of BN and PH leaders that is aimed at ensuring a better future for the people of the state.

In his speech, Mahdzir, who is also Kedah BN chairman, also reminded voters, especially the young people, to choose rationally and not based on emotions driven by slander.

“It means we (the government) must be creative, only then we can protect the youth. Let us take over the (state) government, we know what needs to be done,” he said at the Kedah Unity candidate announcement and identification and manifesto launch here today.

Also present were National Unity Secretariat secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

The Election Commission has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12, nomination on Saturday (July 29), while early voting is on Aug 8.

Under the thrust on political reform and transparent governance, the alliance wants to, among others, reorganise and streamline agencies and government-related companies (GLCs) to be more competent and competitive and provide returns to the state government

The alliance also wants the Menteri Besar, state executive councillors and state assemblymen to declare their assets to the State Legislative Assembly and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) every two years.

Under the thrust on progressive economic development and management, the alliance offers to establish a Disaster Relief Fund for Farmer, Breeders and Fishermen to ease the burden of losses due to disasters.

Through harmonious social development, meanwhile, the alliance will work closely with the Federal Government in finding the best solution to overcome the problem of clean water supply in Kedah more effectively.

As for sustainable management of resources, BN-PH will ensure zero encroachment of permanent forest reserves towards Kedah becoming the first sustainable state in Malaysia.

The alliance also wants to put an end to illegal logging and mining to ensure that the state’s assets and land resources are preserved and prevent further incidences of water surge floodings, river pollution and disasters that threaten the people’s lives.-Bernama