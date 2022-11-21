BN, PH to form govt in Perak

IPOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be forming the state government in Perak, according to Perak PH.

In a statement today, Perak PH announced that in the interest of the people and country, Perak BN and PH have agreed to form the Perak state government and detailed information would be released soon.

“Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan have won 33 seats in the Perak State Legislative Assembly in the 15th general election which was held on Nov 19 2022,” said the statement.

Perak PKR vice-chairman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter.

Efforts to obtain comments of Perak BN and Umno chairman, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad were unsuccessful.

It was learned that Saarani is now at Istana Kinta to have an audience with the Sultan of Perak on the latest political development of the state

Observations by Bernama at about 12 noon, saw the vehicle carrying Perak legal advisor Datuk Azmir Shah Zainal Abidin entering the compound of Istana Kinta.

Also sighted was the vehicle of Perak DAP treasurer Howard Lee Chuan How 15 minutes later.

The results of GE15 saw Perikatan Nasional winning 26 seats while PH took 24 seats and nine were won by BN.

Before this, the Perak state government was formed with the coalition of three parties namely BN, Bersatu and PAS. - Bernama