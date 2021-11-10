BN pledges allocations to all 28 assemblymen

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) has launched its five-year manifesto for the Melaka polls, pledging to allocate equal funds for all 28 assemblymen should it be given the mandate to lead the state administration.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said the allocation would also include assemblymen from other parties, adding that this was to ensure all Melaka residents would benefit regardless of their background.

“BN promises to prepare allocations for all 28 assemblymen, including non-government representatives, as a step to ensure prosperity for everyone in Melaka,” he said when presenting BN’s manifesto for the Melaka state election, which was also aired live on social media.

On a separate matter, Mohamad added that BN is also proposing to amend the state constitution to appoint five non-elected assemblymen comprising youths and NGO leaders to widen the state assembly’s perspective beyond politics.

However, Mohamad said BN must win two-thirds of the state seats to do this.