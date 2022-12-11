BN, PN ‘afraid’ to declare assets, claims Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called out Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) for their reluctance in asset declaration.

Anwar said that both political parties were not ready for transparency.

“This proves that they are afraid and do not dare reveal their assets to the nation after holding high positions in the government,” he wrote on his Facebook.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat president has declared his net assets of RM11,178,667.80 as of Oct 31, according to the https://calonkeadilan.org/ website.