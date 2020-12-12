BN, PN to discuss GE seat distribution next week - Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will meet next week to discuss several matters, especially on the distribution of seats in the coming General Election.

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the meeting, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, would be attended by the presidents of the parties in BN and PN.

“The time has come to hold talks on the distribution of seats and this will be done next week,” he told reporters after handing over Covid-19 aid for the third time at Kampong Tokong, Ketereh here, today.

Annuar said the understanding between BN and PN as shown in Perak recently (following the political turmoil over the Menteri Besar issue) would be used as the basic framework for cooperation at the national level during the talks on seat distribution.

He clarified that Muafakat Nasional (MN), which comprises UMNO and PAS, would never be registered as a coalition that would contest the elections.

“The MN steering committee agreed last week to continue working together. It does not necessarily need to be registered because UMNO is already registered under BN and PAS under PN.

“UMNO will contest the elections using the BN logo while its partner is PN. (For) The elections (it) will be BN and PN,” he said.

Annuar explained that MN was a movement for unification and unrestricted cooperation for politics and could even involve many parties.

As such, an explanation will be given to clarify the role of MN so as to avoid confusion among the public. -Bernama