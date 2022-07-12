BN retains Tioman seat with narrow majority

ROMPIN: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (pix) retained the Tioman state seat for the 15th General Election (GE15) today.

Mohd Johari won with a narrow majority of 573 votes after obtaining 8,080 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Nor Idayu Hashim who garnered 7,507 votes, Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly of Pakatan Harapan (784), Osman A Bakar of Pejuang (79) and independent candidate Sulaiman Bakar (58).

The official results were announced by Returning Officer Datuk Ahmad Nasim Mohd Sidek at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here tonight.

Only Mohd Johari and Sulaiman were present during the announcement.

