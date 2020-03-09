BN’s Lendu assemblyman new CM of Malacca

MALACCA: Lendu assemblyman Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali from Barisan Nasional (BN) has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Malacca.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan made the announcement shortly before Sulaiman was sworn in as the state’s 12th CM before Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at Dewan Seri Utama, Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka’s Offiice in Ayer Keroh here at 3.45pm today.

Sulaiman, 54, who is also Malacca Umno secretary, replaces Adly Zahari who was appointed CM on May 11, 2018.

On March 2, Mohd Khalil received representations that Adly no longer commanded the confidence of the majority of assemblymen of the 28-seat State Assembly, leading to Mohd Khalil having to appoint another assemblyman as the new CM.

Sulaiman, was state Economic Planning, Investment and Industry Committee deputy chairman from 2013 to 2018 under the administration of the 10th CM Datuk Seri Idris Haron, when BN was in power in Malacca.

BN fell to the Pakatan Harapan coalition in the state and at the federal level in the 14th General Election (GE14) held in May 2018.

Born on Dec 20, 1965 in Kampung Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah near here, Sulaiman received his early education at Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Daun and Sekolah Menengah Masjid Tanah.

Thereafter, he continued his studies at the Malaysian Maritime Academy (ALAM) and Professional Masters in Management QAC (UK).

Sulaiman married Datin Munira M. Yusop, 53, on Nov 16, 1991, and they have two sons and a daughter.

He was elected Lendu assemblyman in GE13 in 2013, defeating PAS candidate Asri Shaik Abdul Aziz by a majority of 2,503 votes.

The Masjid Tanah Umno division secretary defended the seat in GE14, winning by a majority of 627 votes against Ridhuan Dion Bakar (PKR) and Arshad Md Som (PAS).

Also present at the swearing-in was Mohd Khalil’s wife Toh Puan Zurina Kassim.

Others present included former chief ministers Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik, Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam and Datuk Seri Idris Haron, who is also Sungai Udang assemblyman.

However, Adly Zahari, who is also Bukit Katil assemblymen, was not seen.

Sulaiman, attired in a black Baju Melayu outfit with gold embroidered sampin, was accompanied by his wife. - Bernama