BN’s main focus is to revive Johor’s economy - Nur Jazlan

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) will focus on efforts to revive Johor’s economy as well as increase the people’s income if given the mandate to govern the state in the state polls.

Johor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said this was because the people wanted a government that could regenerate the state’s economy following various issues.

“The issue is money in the pocket. That’s the main point, if there is no money, how do (people) want to live and support their families, education and so on. Much like a ‘hung’ computer, we need to ‘reset’ or ‘reboot’ so that the software can run again.

“I think this is the wish of the people should BN achieve victory in the state election,“ he said while appearing as a guest on the Suara Johor programme on Bernama TV today.

On the nomination of Datuk Hasni Mohammad as Menteri Besar for BN, Nur Jazlan said he was confident of Hasni’s ability to lead and develop the state if given the people’s mandate.

“Most importantly, Hasni is a strategic thinker so he will focus on long-term holistic development from various aspects, including the economy,“ he said.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election with early voting on March 8. — Bernama