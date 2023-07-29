BN's Muhamad Khizri unfazed to take on Sanusi in Jeneri

SIK: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim said he does not fear challenging Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for the Jeneri seat in the state elections on Aug 12.

Muhammad Khizri is optimistic of putting up a strong challenge against Muhammad Sanusi although the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director is regarded as a heavyweight.

“I have no fear or anxiety about taking on the Menteri Besar; it’s not a burden for me. If I lose, it’s normal but if I win, Malaysians will know me for the next five years,” he told reporters after the end of nominations at the Sik District and Land Office here today.

Asked on his vision for voters in Jeneri, Muhamad Khizri said human capital development through education, especially for youths, would be among his areas of focus.

As such, the Sik Umno division chief said he wants to reach out to youths in the constituency to explain his vision.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said he was banking on his performance as the Menteri Besar for the past three years in a bid to retain the seat.

“But going by the current situation, I am confident that PN will win both seats in Sik (including Belantek). I hope supporters who backed us at the parliamentary level in the 15th general election (GE15) will again vote for us,” he said.

Muhamad Khizri and Muhammad Sanusi are involved in a straight fight for the seat.

in GE14, Muhammad Sanusi won the seat with a 2,455-vote majority, polling 10,626 votes to beat BN’s Mahadzir Abdul Hamid and Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan from Pakatan Harapan. -Bernama