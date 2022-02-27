BN’s new faces, women candidates can boost support - Mahdzir

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) decision to field many new faces in the Johor state election is expected to pull in more votes for the coalition, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Mahdzir, who is Rural Development Minister, said the new faces were not only academically well qualified but also could meet the people’s aspiration to restore political stability in the state.

“Both the men and women candidates are highly qualified. In fact, it has been proven that women can give the best service to the community.

“The most important thing is BN’s offer; it’s primary narrative is political stability which is for the people’s well-being,” he told reporters after visiting Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Industrial Technology (UniKL MITEC) here today.

Mahdzir, who is also Padang Terap Member of Parliament, said this when asked to comment on BN’s move to field many new faces in the polls.

BN is contesting in all the 56 seats up for grabs, with Umno fielding 37 candidates, MCA (15) and MIC (four).

Among the contesting parties, BN also has the most number of women candidates at 14.

Early voting is on March 8 and polling is on March 12. — Bernama