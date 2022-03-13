BN’s win has increased awareness on need to build excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Johor election yesterday has increased the party’s awareness to continue to reflect and evaluate each achievement which is critical in correcting its weaknesses and building excellence.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the party would also continue to undertake political engineering strategies in bringing prosperity and stability to the country.

“BN is thankful for the victory in the Johor polls, having captured 40 seats and to form the government with over two-thirds majority, “ he said in a statement here tonight.

The Johor state election saw BN winning 40 seats, leaving Perikatan Nasional (PN) with just three seats, Pakatan Harapan (11), and PKR and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) one each.

Zambry said the party’s top leadership, including the BN Supreme Council as well as state chairmen, would like to thank the people for their support towards achieving political stability through the party.

The BN Supreme Council also thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the cabinet, the component parties’ machinery and all those involved for their commitment throughout the election period, he said. — Bernama