BN should give priority to grassroots voice

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to give priority to the voice of the grassroots to ensure the party remains relevant.

BN treasurer-general, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein (pix) said this is because the fate of BN as a political party is determined by the voice of the grassroots.

“The voice of supporters at grassroots level should be given utmost consideration to determine our fate as a political party.

“We should show leadership, sincerity, honesty in whatever we do and prove it to the people, as in the end it is the people who will determine our rise and fall,” he told reporters after a BN Supreme Council meeting here tonight.

Meanwhile, MCA president, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the meeting held tonight was a normal meeting to discuss various issues including Budget 2021 and internal party matters.

‘’Among the issues include support for the budget and how we want to strengthen Barisan Nasional...for BN to be relevant and continue to be relevant,” he said. — Bernama