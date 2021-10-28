BN slapped with compound over SOP violation at polls machinery launch

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) has been slapped with a compound of RM10,000 by the Health Ministry over standard operating procedures (SOPs) violation last night.

The coalition held a mass gathering at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur to launch its election machinery for the Malacca state polls.

In a short statement on Facebook, MOH said the compound was issued by its Kepong Health Office to the BN executive secretary for violating SOP for social events.

“The Kepong Health Office has issued a compound under Act 342 to BN this evening for violating SOP for Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan on organising social events,” it said.

Act 342 refers to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which gives the ministry the power to take action against anyone who violates rules that are in place to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.