BN targets 21 of 28 seats in Malacca polls

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is aiming to win 21 out of 28 Malacca assembly seats in the upcoming state elections, reports The Malaysian Insight.

According to Malacca Umno deputy liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad (pix), the coalition was confident it can win even seats secured with a majority fewer than 1,000 votes in the last general election.

He also pointed out that those who voted for Bersatu in the previous General Election now shift their support to PAS, although both parties are now part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

“In these elections, we are still fighting all five parties (such as in GE14). The only thing is Bersatu is no longer in PH, but with PAS, their votes remain the same.

“The switch in marginal seats can happen if Bersatu can transfer 500 to 600 votes to PAS, but BN votes remain the same.

“So if Bersatu voters do not vote for PH, and with the votes we got (in GE14), BN will be able to take back (constituencies) from PH. I am confident Umno and BN will win these seats,” he told The Malaysian Insight, in an interview in Sg Udang, Malacca recently.

The BN candidate for the Sg Udang state constituency also believed that BN could win all four state seats that belonged to the four assemblymen who withdrew from supporting former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, resulting in the collapse of the Umno-led state government.

The four seats are Sg Udang, Pantai Kundor, Pengkalan Batu and Telok Mas.

BN goes head-to-head with Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan in all 28 seats, with 22 independent candidates contesting 17 seats.

The Malacca elections are on November 20.