BN targets to win 10 parliamentary seats in Kedah: Zahid

BANDAR BAHARU: Barisan Nasional (BN) targets to win at least 10 out of 15 parliamentary seats in Kedah in the 15th General Election (GE15), its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

In fact, he said BN would set up a task force to ensure that the target can be achieved.

“We have won two parliamentary seats in Kedah (in Ge14), namely Baling and Padang Terap. So we aim at winning eight more. We feel that this GE15 is not only the mother of all general elections, but also the one that requires our machinery to work very hard because the life and death of BN, especially Umno, in Kedah will depend on it.

“I have said before that we do not have much time...we have to mobilise all our machinery to retain and regain those seats,” he told a press conference after meeting with Kedah BN here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the targetted 10 seats include Langkawi, which was won by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Meanwhile, he said BN would focus on the young and also first-time voters to help the coalition to win the GE15.

This is because the group had created a new wave of support for the BN candidate as reflected in the Johor state election last March.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid attended the Kedah leg of BN’s Solidarity, Stability and Prosperity programme at Dataran Serdang here, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. - Bernama