BN to field candidate for Chini by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has decided to field a candidate to defend the Chini state seat in the upcoming state by-election, said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said BN will also continue to work with PAS on the concept of Muafakat Nasional similar to previous by-elections.

“The matter was discussed during in the BN Supreme Council meeting last Tuesday, and for other issues, we will have to wait for the Election Commission’s (EC) announcement.

“We understand that the country is still under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), so BN will make certain adjustments so that any proposed campaign will be done in total compliance with CMCO regulations,” he said in a press conference here, today.

Annuar explained that early preparation to face the by-election has started at the state level and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, as Pahang BN chairman and UMNO chairman, will act as BN director for the by-election.

The Chini state seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, due to a heart attack on May 7. - Bernama