KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will be holding a meeting soon to discuss a suitable candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Nov 16.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said all BN component party presidents would be present at the official meeting.

“We (BN) follow the schedule set by the EC (Election Commission) and we will tell you when the date is near,” he said.

On Tuesday, MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the party was not short of candidates and that any decision would be discussed in the BN supreme council.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will be held on Nov 16 while the nomination day is set for Nov 2. It is held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department on Sept 21, due to heart complications. - Bernama