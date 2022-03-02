BN to introduce several programmes to revive Johor economy

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) will introduce several major programmes to revive Johor’s economy, besides being committed to developing the socio-economy in all districts if given the opportunity to lead the state.

UMNO vice-president, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, said BN also supported all efforts to continue with projects that could not be implemented before, such as the High-Speed Rail (HSR) with Singapore.

“From 2016 to 2018, and even earlier than that, Johor not only received the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) but also recorded a surplus above the national level every year, (but) it was hampered when BN failed to survive as the government in 2018.

“Hence, in the Ikhtiar BN Johor manifesto, the coalition understands and realises the potential of Johor, and knows the appropriate ecosystem and pragmatic policies that can unload the potential of Johor,” he said when he appeared in the ‘Minda Profesor Negara’ programme, broadcast live on the National Council of Professors Facebook account today.

Other guests who appeared in the programme were political analysts, Associate Professor Dr Hamidin Abdul Hamid from the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Universiti Malaya, and Professor Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani, professor of Politics and International Relations at Universiti Utara Malaysia.

On the development plan involving the districts, Mohamed Khaled, who is also former Johor Menteri Besar, said that BN would, among other things, focus on making the Muar district a national furniture hub.

“BN is committed so that the economy of all districts can be developed. In the past, we already had an economic development plan for each district, including Muar, which was given focus as the national furniture hub.

“I did launch it but after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over, they didn’t do anything. Hence, for Muar, BN will make sure that it can be implemented, and there is another project waiting to be launched and approved which is Maharani Energy Gateway, a very high investment that will change the face of Muar, to be implemented by the BN government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azizuddin said that Ikhtiar BN Johor, which made it compulsory for every elected representative to declare their assets, as well as the Anti-Party Hopping Bill, were important elements in strengthening good governance and integrity.

“Currently, at the party level, we do not know to what extent they are fighting for this issue. However, from the BN side, it is clearly stated in the manifesto that they have to fulfil their promises, otherwise, the people will punish BN in the next election,” he said. - BERNAMA