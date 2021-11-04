BN to launch manifesto after nominations -Rauf

ALOR GAJAH: Barisan Nasional (BN) will launch its manifesto for the Malacca state election after nominations on Nov 8.

Malacca BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said the manifesto is a new offer to the people if the party is given a fresh mandate on Nov 20.

“We will offer a new deal in our manifesto to the people of Malacca, the result of a stable, prosperous and credible government,” he said in a press conference here, today.

However, Ab Rauf, who is also Malacca Umno chief, also provided further details on the manifesto.

He assured that BN will field more fresh faces and young candidates in the state election.

“As for the candidates, we are waiting for nomination day, but I guarantee this time, we will field fresh faces and young people,“ he said, adding that the party machinery is also now ready for the polls.

The Malacca state election will be held following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 20 for voting, Nov 8 for nominations and early voting will be held on Nov 16.

