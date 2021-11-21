BN to propose anti-hopping law to ensure political stability in Melaka (Updated)

MELAKA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will propose five resolutions that will weigh on an agenda for transformation and consolidation towards achieving political stability in Melaka following its two-thirds victory in the 15th state election yesterday.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN will propose these resolutions at the first sitting of the Melaka state legislative assembly’s new term.

“The first agenda will be to introduce an anti-hopping enactment and amend the relevant laws to address the party hopping issue among Melaka assemblymen,” he told a media conference tonight soon after BN emerged victorious in 21 out of the 28 seats contested in the election.

He said the second resolution would be to propose a form of cooperation among the elected representatives to ensure the Melaka legislative assembly would remain intact for at least four years from the first sitting.

In addition, BN also plans to introduce the practice of a ‘constructive vote of confidence’ to ensure that the state government is not easily overthrown.

Another resolution proposed is to introduce a transformation and consolidation agenda in the affairs of the Melaka state assembly to enable all elected representatives to play a more effective role in law and policymaking as well as the check and balance process, he said.

In stressing that the resolutions proposed were in line with BN’s political stability agenda, Ahmad Zahid said BN’s win in Melaka was a clear message of the people’s aspirations.

“The win given to BN will be repaid by us (BN) by providing the best service as well as keeping to every promise in BN’s manifesto.

“With this victory, BN also recognises the people’s demand for a return to political stability in Melaka... insya-Allah... this political stability will be reflected nationwide in the next general election,” he said.

BN achieved a landslide victory tonight in the Melaka election, with a two-thirds majority, to form the new state government, with the coalition of Umno, MCA and MIC capturing 21 of the 28 seats contested while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won five seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) took two seats.

The state polls were called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 when four of the assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama