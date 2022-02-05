BN told to campaign on social media

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery has been reminded to use social media as its main platform to reach out to voters in the upcoming Johor state election.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also reminded the party machinery to work with each other because voters want a quick response to issues raised.

“Don’t use conventional methods but use social media to campaign. We give the power to coordinate nonverbal communication campaigns to BN together with UMNO Information and all the information machinery of the component parties.

“Voters want to see activities run according to the SOP (standard operating procedures). Use social media as the first medium in campaigning for the Johor election,” he said when launching the Johor BN west zone machinery operations centre at the EduCity Sports Complex here tonight.

Also present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad, MCA vice-president Senator Lim Ban Hong, MIC secretary-general RT Rajasekaran as well as the top leadership of the BN component parties.

At the function, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, appointed Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar and Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom as joint chairmen to coordinate the Johor BN west zone machinery covering Iskandar Puteri, Pulai, Pontian and Tanjung Piai.

Ahmad Zahid also hoped that all party machinery at the division and State Legislative Assembly levels in the Johor west zone would cooperate with the leaders elected as joint chairmen and to comply with the COVID-19 SOP set by the government.

Meanwhile, Mohamad, who is also UMNO deputy president, said the Johor polls results could have a huge impact on the 15th General Election (GE15) that could be held at any time.

He said that, as such, it is vital to win the Johor state election, although BN must not be too comfortable after winning the Melaka polls previously.

“Each election is different...each state election and each GE is not the same. Everyone wants to see us lose in Johor. All other parties want to see UMNO buried in Johor, which is the birthplace of UMNO. So, it is our responsibility, we must rise and defend (UMNO),” he said.

Mohamad said the key performance index for the Johor west zone machinery was to help the party win at least five out of the eight state seats.

Meanwhile, Hasni, who is also the Johor UMNO Liaison chairman, said the Johor polls would be a barometer for the country and decisive arena to see the kind of leadership that the people want.

He said this was because the people needed a stable and capable government and Johor does not need to be governed on the generosity of the opposition.

“We want Johor to be better than it is... Johor is not a regular state, we do not want a government based on the generosity of the opposition. I also want to remind everyone, and myself, not to be easily contented... not in this manner where (an unstable) government is leading Johor,” said the incumbent for the Benut state seat.

The previous government led by BN had 28 state seats, with UMNO holding 14 seats, Bersatu (11), MIC (two) and PAS (one) while Pakatan Harapan held 27 seats through DAP (14 seats), PKR (seven) and Parti Amanah Negara (six). - Bernama