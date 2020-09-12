BN will cross swords with allies in 17 seats

KOTA KINABALU: In a surprising development, Barisan Nasional (BN) will cross swords with its allies Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in 17 of the total 73 seats in the 16th Sabah state election.

The seats are Bengkoka, Telupid, Lumadan, Matunggong, Tandek, Kadamaian, Kapayan, Karamunting, Melalap, Sook, Bingkor, Moyog, Tulid, Paginatan, Liawan, Tambunan and Tanjung Aru.

Most of the constituencies are located in the interior, central and northern Sabah.

They are not facing each other alone, as candidates from the Warisan Plus coalition comprising Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), DAP and Amanah as well as other parties and independent candidates have joined the fray.

In this election, BN is represented by UMNO, MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), PN by Bersatu, Sabah STAR and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) while PBS is contesting under its own symbol.

Prior to nominations today, they had agreed to use their respective party logos in this election.

Apart from the 17 seats, tough fights can be expected in Api-Api where incumbent Datuk Christina Liew, who is Deputy Chief Minister and Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman, will be challenged by prominent leaders in a nine-cornered fight.

Her challengers include Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin, PBS deputy president Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) deputy president Datuk Pang Yuk Ming and prominent lawyer Marcel Jude, who is contesting on an independent ticket.

Another hotly contested seat is Sulaman where six-time incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, the Sabah Bersatu chief, will face off with Datuk Aliasgar Basri, who was his deputy chief when they were both in Tuaran UMNO division.

Aliasgar, who is also Hajiji’s nephew, is now contesting under a Warisan ticket.

Datuk Rekan Hussien of PCS has also joined the race in that constituency.

There are no straight fights in this election as all seats involve multi-cornered contests, with a minimum of three candidates and maximum of 11 each. Five-, six- and seven-cornered fights are the order of the day for the election, polling which is on Sept 26.-Bernama

More to follow