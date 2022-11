PETALING JAYA: MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan has confirmed that there will be a second Barisan Nasional supreme council meeting scheduled for tonight at Menara Dato Onn, Malaysiakini reports.

“So far, I only received a notice about the meeting,” he tells the waiting press as he exits the building.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong also says that there will be a meeting scheduled tonight.