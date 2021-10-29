BN will pay compound issued by MOH - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will pay the compound of RM10,000 for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix) in a statement said BN is a law-abiding party, and respects Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s directive not to hold any election-related rallies.

“However, in the opinion of BN, the directive is related to rallies in Melaka. Therefore, the launching ceremony of the BN machinery which should have been held in Malacca was moved to the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) on Wednesday (Oct 27),” he said.

According to Zambry, the selection of WTCKL was made as Kuala Lumpur had already entered Phase Four of the PPN which allows rallies to be held with an attendance capacity of 50 per cent of the event hall.

“The attendance of guests at the launching ceremony at Dewan Tun Hussein and Tun Ismail WTCKL yesterday had taken into account the SOP guidelines regarding capacity,“ he said.

However, what happened outside the crowded hall was beyond the control of the organisers, he said.

The Kepong Health Office yesterday issued a compound of RM10,000 to BN for violating the SOP of Phase Four of the PPN.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) through a post on its social media platform said that the compound under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) was issued to BN following the organisation of a social event at WTCKL, recently.

The notice also said that the RM10,000 compound will expire on Nov 9.

Starting Oct 25, MOH enforced a ban on gatherings or social activities related to the Malacca state election including the launch of machinery.

The ban was issued because the gathering was at risk of causing an increase in Covid-19 infection.

-Bernama