BN willing to strengthen ties between Peninsula, Sabah & Sarawak: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) accepted and respected the decision made by the people in the 15th General Election (GE15), and described it as a big signal given to the party.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who retained his Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat, said BN would remain committed to contributing to the country, especially in ensuring that a stable government can be formed, and for that, was also willing to set aside sentiment differences.

“BN is always committed to seeing healthy relationships between the states in the peninsula and Sabah and Sarawak. We are willing to be the bridge that strengthens the relationships.

“In the near future, BN will focus on how to restore the party’s strength, especially in tackling the current challenges to better understand the needs of the new generation,” he said in a statement here today.

In a press conference earlier, Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that based on the results obtained for 112 of the 220 parliamentary seats contested as of 12.15 am Sunday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) has won 35 seats through PAS (18 seats) and Bersatu (17).

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has won 28 seats so far, with another five more contributed by component party, Sarawak DAP (four seats) and MUDA (one seat).

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), meanwhile, won 20 seats, BN (16), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (four), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) (two) while Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and an Independent candidate won one seat each. - Bernama