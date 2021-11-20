BN wins Malacca polls

MALACCA: Barisan Nasional (BN), led by Umno, won the Malacca state election after securing enough seats to form the new state government.

Unofficial results show BN winning in 16 seats, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in four seats.

As unofficial results began to trickle in, PH drew the first blood after taking the early lead by winning two seats; Kota Laksamana and Bandar Hilir, DAP, retained both seats.

They were unable to continue with their momentum as BN took a quick lead leaving PH far behind.

Unofficially, Perikatan Nasional (PN) has yet to win a seat, although it leads in Sungai Udang at the moment.

Malacca chief minister-designate Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali won his three-cornered fight for the Lendu state seat against Abdullah Mahadi (PN) and Mohamad Asri Ibrahim (PH) with a comfortable majority.

Umno defector former chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron suffered an overwhelming defeat to BN’s Fairul Nizam Roslan.

He was one of the four-state assemblymen who caused the state government to fall.

The Tanjung Bidara seat involved a three-cornered fight among Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (BN), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN) and Zainal Hassan (PH).

Ab Rauf, Malacca Umno state chief, fended off PN’s chief minister candidate Mas Ermieyati by around 300 votes.

MIC sole candidate for Gadek P.Shanmugan won his seat by defeating DAP incumbent G Saminathan by a slim majority.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), PKR managed to capture three out of eight seats it contested, namely Machap Jaya, Rembia and Klebang and it has lost all three seats unofficially.