BN yet to decide on cooperation for state polls: Tok Mat

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) has yet to decide on political cooperation with any party to face the coming six state elections.

Its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said BN is still in the planning stage and looking at the best strategy for the polls.

“We will prepare our machinery first. I have not been able to anticipate the strategy to face the election and whom we want to work with. Not to mention the distribution of seats, many things (to look into),” he told reporters after officiating at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Puteri’s graduation ceremony today.

Six states - Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu - have to hold their state elections this year.

Mohamad, who is also BN Election director, did not rule out the possibility that the cooperation at the federal government level, including with Pakatan Harapan (PH), will continue in the state polls.

“Most likely. In this kind of situation, there are not many options and (BN) must make pick the best one,” he said.

In the meantime, Mohamad said BN has also set up a sub-committee to carry out a post-mortem following its defeat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The outcome of the post-mortem, including the number of votes obtained in polling district centres (PDM) nationwide, will be used as a reference in facing the state polls.

“We want to look at issues and problems before moving into our election strategy. We cannot deny what has happened because GE15 (performance) is the worst in BN history,” he said. - Bernama