BN youth chiefs pledge support for Ismail Sabri’s leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan National (BN) Youth chiefs today pledged their support to the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Selangor UMNO Youth vice-chief Amin Mohd Shukor said the entire wing and grassroots leadership supported Ismail Sabri and Ahmad Zahid to head the top leadership and have explicitly expressed 100 per cent support to Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to go on with the existing continuity.

“We believe and are confident the efforts of the government today are good for the people.

“Secondly we said the leadership led by Ahmad Zahid is one of the best with the prime minister to think about the best things for the people,“

He was speaking to reporters at the launch of BN Youth Machinery at Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

Amin said any elements or propaganda to topple the top leadership should be rejected to ensure harmony in the party as well as the people’s well-being. - Bernama