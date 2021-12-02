BNM, all banks remain open, operating as usual on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and all banks, including branch operations, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur will be open and operating as usual on Friday, Dec 3, 2021.

In a statement today, BNM said in this regard, financial market transactions in the foreign exchange, money and over-the-counter (OTC) bond markets will continue to function as usual.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim announced yesterday that Friday will be a special public holiday for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan after Kuala Lumpur City FC took the coveted Malaysia Cup 2021 crown to end a 32-year drought. — Bernama