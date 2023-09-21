BNM bomb threat: Police to work with MCMC, CSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) to track down the source of the email about a bomb threat at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the investigation into the threat was carried out after an investigation paper was opened under Section 507 of the Penal Code, to identify the perpetrators.

He said the police have yet to identify the individual who sent the email.

“Therefore, we will ask MCMC and CSM to trace the source of the email,” he said at the Kuala Lumpur Police’s ‘Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya’ Phase 2 press conference here today.

Yesterday, BNM staff received an email about a bomb threat at 3 pm, and after almost two hours of thorough inspection by the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) it was confirmed that the threat was false and that the country’s financial centre was confirmed safe.

Meanwhile, in another development, Allaudeen said that so far the police have recorded statements of 27 individuals to assist in the investigation regarding the rally held in the capital without a permit on Saturday (Sept 16).

He said that two more individuals have yet to come forward, out of a total of 29 who have been identified, to have their statements recorded.

“These two individuals should come forward otherwise we will issue a notice under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code today. This is our last resort to complete the investigation before referring the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he said. - Bernama