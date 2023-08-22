BNM international reserves amounted to US$112.2b as at Aug 15, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$112.2 billion (US$1=RM4.647) as at Aug 15, 2023 compared with US$112.9 billion as at July 31, 2023.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.2 months of imports of goods and services and was one times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$99.7 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3 billion).

Meanwhile, total assets stood at RM624.28 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM525.53 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.84 billion), loans and advances (RM23.71 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM58.05 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM179.22 billion), currency in circulation (RM158.30 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM167.47 billion), federal government deposits (RM14.93 billion), other deposits (RM37.36 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM32.78 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.96 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.17 billion). -Bernama