BNM international reserves higher at US$111.8b as at July 14, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) increased to US$111.8 billion as at July 14, 2023, compared with US$111.4 billion (US$1=RM4.5720) at June 30, 2023.

The central bank said in a statement today that the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.1 months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.0 time the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$99.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.1 billion).

Meanwhile, total assets stood at RM623.19 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM524.02 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.58 billion), loans and advances (RM23.63 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM58.80 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM184.34 billion), currency in circulation (RM160.22 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM169.28 billion), federal government deposits (RM10.0 billion), other deposits (RM37.84 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM26.91 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.95 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.52 billion). -Bernama