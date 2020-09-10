BNM invites applicants’ feedback on targeted repayment assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is conducting an online survey of applicants of targeted repayment assistance.

In an announcement, it said the survey will be used to inform its understanding of banking consumer experiences in discussing assistance needs during this challenging period.

“The responses will be kept confidential by Bank Negara Malaysia, and will not be shared with other parties including banking institutions, without your consent, as provided by the Personal Data Protection Act 2010,” said the central bank.

The survey may be taken by individuals or Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); via https://forms.gle/WkpHjCqKAnyfa9L69 for SMEs and individuals at https://forms.gle/DBjms9g9wyYK5QYT9 .-Bernama