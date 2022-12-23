BNM issues commemorative coins in conjunction with Rela’s 50th anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has issued commemorative coins in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (Rela).

The commemorative coins will be issued in two denominations, namely coloured sterling silver commemorative coin (proof) and Nordic gold brilliant uncirculated (BU) commemorative coin.

The sterling silver commemorative coin has a face value of RM10 and will be sold at RM275 per piece.

The coin weighs 31 grammes and is made of sterling silver with 92.5 purity. The mintage quantity is 1,000 pieces.

Meanwhile, the Nordic gold coin has a face value of RM1 and will be sold at RM16.50 per piece.

This coin weighs 8.5 grammes and is made of copper and several other metals. The mintage quantity is 5,000 pieces.

“These commemorative coins are also available for sale in a set of two, each set priced at RM330, comprising one coloured sterling silver proof coin and one Nordic gold proof coin.

“A total of 1,000 sets will be available for purchase,“ the central bank said in a statement today.

Members of the public can place their orders at duit.bnm.gov.my starting today to Sunday, Jan 8, 2023, from 10 am to 11 pm.

BNM also advised members of the public to place their orders through the BNM online system and not with or through any other party or unauthorised ordering facility.

“All orders will be considered, and there will be no preference given to orders based on the order date and time. In the event of oversubscription, balloting will take place,“ said BNM. - Bernama