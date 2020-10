KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will soon finalise a “Climate Change and Principles-based Taxonomy” to help align understanding and assessments of risk, says governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

She said the taxonomy would provide a common language to categorise economic activities based on their impact on climate change.

“It is also intended to facilitate financial flows to activities that support the transition to a lower carbon economy,” she said when delivering her keynote remarks at the Sustainable and Inclusive Finance Forum launching ceremony here, today. -Bernama