Boat capsize: Ferry from Dumai rescues 11 Indonesians found drifting in sea

MELAKA: Eleven Indonesian citizens, including a woman, who were drifting in the sea near the Malaysia-Indonesia border, near Melaka, after their boat had capsized, were rescued around 12 noon today by staff of a ferry that was passing by.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said all victims, aged between 24 and 51, were rescued by employees from a ferry service company, identified as Indomal Kingdom.

“The 39-year-old captain of the vessel noticed the capsized boat while heading to the Melaka Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex jetty from Dumai, Indonesia.

“When reaching the maritime border region of Indonesia, the captain spotted the victims. The captain along with the crew of the ferry, saved the survivors. They were brought onto the ferry and transported to the Melaka ICQS jetty,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Christopher, a 26-year-old woman was having breathing difficulty since she had almost drowned and was later sent to the Melaka Hospital for treatment but reported to be in stable condition.

The other 10 male victims were also in stable condition but would undergo examination at the hospital.

“The victims will be handed over to the Immigration Department for further action,“ he said.-Bernama