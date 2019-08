KOTA KINABALU: A search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the missing victim of capsized boat incident in Tanjung Berungus waters, Pitas, resumed this morning.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement said the SAR operation was to locate Lili Sumansi Suhaimi, 20, who went missing following the incident.

“Yesterday, the SAR operations were postponed at 6.30pm due to the bad weather and poor visibility in the search area,” it said.

Yesterday, villagers managed to rescue two male passengers while the other two men, including the skipper, perished in the incident.

The two survivors were Mardi Suhaimi and Owya Timbangan, while the two victims who perished were identified as Mustaib Muimin and Suhaimi Salleh, and all victims were from Kampung Malubang, Pitas.

At about 12.30pm yesterday, all victims were travelling to Kudat by boat to buy daily necessities and on their return trip to Pitas, the boat was hit by fierce winds and strong waves before it flipped over and capsized. - Bernama