Boat capsize: Six illegal immigrants rescued, seven still missing

JOHOR BAHRU: Six Indonesian illegal immigrants were rescued, while seven others are believed to be still missing when their boat capsized after it was hit by strong waves in waters off Pontian early today.

Johor Maritime director Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) received a report on six individuals rescued by a local fishing boat at 0.3 nautical miles southwest of Pontian Besar, at 10 am today.

He said based on information from the survivors, the boat was carrying 13 people, including the skipper.

“Following which, a search and rescue operation (SAR) was activated at 10.20 am,” he said in a statement here today.

He said an AW139 aircraft and a KILAT 12 boat had been deployed for the SAR operation for the missing victims.

On the six survivors, he said, they were sent to Pontian Hospital for treatment. - Bernama