Boat collision: Angler found dead, caught in drift net

JOHOR BAHRU: An angler who was reported missing after two boats collided in Kampung Sungai Sembayong, Tanjung Sedili, Kota Tinggi, Sunday evening was found dead having been caught in a fisherman’s drift net yesterday.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Rafiee A Karim said the body of the man, 33, who is only known as Fauzi, was found around 3.20 pm, about 300 metres from the location of the collision.

“The victim’s remains have been handed over to the police for further action. The operation was completed at 5.15 pm,” he said in a statement tonight.

The search and rescue operation had been divided into two teams using boats and the search focused on a 400 metre radius where the victim was believed to have fallen from the boat. Surface searching and dives were used in the search, he added.

The collision between two boats at around 5 pm on Sunday caused three anglers to fall overboard. Two of them, Mohd Mumtaz Hamzah, 38, and Kamisan, 31, were rescued by the public while Fauzi went missing. - Bernama