Boat collision: Only one victim still being treated at HSNZ

KUALA TERENGGANU: Only one victim of the collision between a tourist boat and a fishing boat is still being treated at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

Terengganu Health Department director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the individual who was placed in a regular ward of the hospital and under the aid of an oxygen concentrator was showing signs of recovery.

“Six other patients have been allowed to return home. Four of them were discharged from the HSNZ ward yesterday while the other two were allowed to go home today.

“All of them will have to undergo follow-up examinations at the nearest health clinic if necessary,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Last Monday, a tourist boat from Pulau Perhentian ferrying 29 passengers collided with a boat carrying three fishermen at the Besut River estuary near the Kuala Besut Jetty.

All passengers and crew members of both boats fell into the water, but they were rescued by members of the police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the public.

All the injured victims were given early treatment at the Kuala Besut Health Clinic and the Besut Hospital while seven others were sent to HSNZ for further treatment. - Bernama