Boat hit by storm at sea: Bodies of two brothers found

ALOR SETAR: The bodies of two brothers who were feared to have drowned after their boat was hit by a storm in the waters of Kuala Sala, near here, early today were found this afternoon.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the bodies of Mohd Farizan Tajuddin, 41, and his brother Mohd Faudzi, 48, were found in a mangrove swamp.

“We were informed about the discovery of a body stuck in the mud of the mangrove swamp by local fishermen at about 4.20 pm this afternoon and the body found was of Mohd Farizan, confirmed by the victim’s family members.

“At 5.50 pm, Mohd Faudzi’s body was found in a muddy area of the mangrove swamp not far from where the first body was found,“ she said in a statement here today.

Noor Azreyanti said the bodies were taken out by Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department personnel with the assistance of locals and handed over to the police for further action.

Earlier, Bernama reported that two brothers were feared to have drowned following a storm. They had gone out to sea to fish for prawns, with another brother in a separate boat.

The boat that the two brothers were on was later found floating in the sea, believed to have been hit by the storm, while the boat that their brother was on was found stranded on a nearby beach, with the latter surviving the ordeal. - Bernama